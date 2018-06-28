Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Becomes restricted free agent

Bjelica was extended a qualifying offer by the Timberwolves on Thursday, making him a restricted free agent, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Last year marked Bjelica's third year in the league -- all with Minnesota. He saw more run than usual, starting 21 games in the wake of Jimmy Butler's knee injury. During those starts, Bjelica averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 34.0 minutes while notably shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. However, unless coach Tom Thibodeau reduces the role of players such as Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng, it's not exactly clear that Bjelica will see more run next season if he returns to the Wolves. So, depending on the offer from another team, Minnesota might find it more financially viable to let Bjelica walk.