Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Continues three-point prowess

Bjelica scored six points with four rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes in Saturday's win over Dallas. He made both three-point attempts. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said he's trying to find ways to get Bjelica more playing time, TheAthletic.com reports.

Bjelica is making 59 percent of his three-point attempts (17-of-22), finally appearing to fulfill his promise as a deep threat. Thibodeau is always reluctant to use his bench, but Bjelica keeps drawing praise and could find a larger role.