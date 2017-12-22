Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Could play Saturday vs. Suns

Bjelica (foot) went through a full practice Friday and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica has missed the past 14 games as the result of a sprained left foot, which has resulted in Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng seeing some extra run. More word on Bjelica's status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.