Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ejected in Tuesday's loss
Bjelica was ejected from Tuesday's loss at Orlando in the second quarter after getting into a fight with Arron Afflalo.
Afflalo threw a punch and Bjelica then wrapped Affalo in a headlock, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Bjelica scored two points in five minutes before the ejection. It doesn't sound like he'll face any further suspension for the incident.
