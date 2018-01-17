Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ejected in Tuesday's loss

Bjelica was ejected from Tuesday's loss at Orlando in the second quarter after getting into a fight with Arron Afflalo.

Afflalo threw a punch and Bjelica then wrapped Affalo in a headlock, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Bjelica scored two points in five minutes before the ejection. It doesn't sound like he'll face any further suspension for the incident.

