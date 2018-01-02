Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ends shooting slump
Bjelica scored five points with four rebounds in 15 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers. He was 2-of-4 from the field and 1-of-3 from three-point range.
Bjelica had been in a slump since returning from a foot injury that kept him out for a month, going 2-of-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in his last four games. Bjelica may be the one T-Wolves reserve that could get significant minutes if he can find the three-point accuracy he had before the injury.
