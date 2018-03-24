Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills the box score Friday
Bjelica produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over the Knicks.
Bjelica did a bit of everything Friday, helping the Wolves to a hard-fought four-point victory. Despite a few ordinary performances, Bjelica hs filled in admirably for Jimmy Butler (knee). He has seen at least 33 minutes of action in 10 of his last 11 games and should see no change in the short-term.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores career-high 30 points•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 45 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Strong on boards in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Continues producing in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 32 minutes in start•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...