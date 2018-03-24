Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills the box score Friday

Bjelica produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over the Knicks.

Bjelica did a bit of everything Friday, helping the Wolves to a hard-fought four-point victory. Despite a few ordinary performances, Bjelica hs filled in admirably for Jimmy Butler (knee). He has seen at least 33 minutes of action in 10 of his last 11 games and should see no change in the short-term.