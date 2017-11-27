Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Game-time call for Tuesday

Bjelica (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Bjelica has been held out of the last two games with a sprained foot, though it's encouraging that he's yet to be ruled out for Tuesday's contest. He'll likely go through Tuesday's morning shootaround, as well as pregame warmups, before giving a final word on his availability, so look for a decision to be made just prior to tip off. Taj Gibson and Gorgui Deing have take on additional minutes in his place, so they'd likely see a slight decrease in their overall workload of Bjelica is cleared.