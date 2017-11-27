Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Game-time call for Tuesday
Bjelica (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Bjelica has been held out of the last two games with a sprained foot, though it's encouraging that he's yet to be ruled out for Tuesday's contest. He'll likely go through Tuesday's morning shootaround, as well as pregame warmups, before giving a final word on his availability, so look for a decision to be made just prior to tip off. Taj Gibson and Gorgui Deing have take on additional minutes in his place, so they'd likely see a slight decrease in their overall workload of Bjelica is cleared.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out vs. Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Friday with foot sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Continues three-point prowess•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.