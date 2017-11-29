Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Game-time call Wednesday

Bjelica (foot) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Bjelica has been nursing a foot injury that has made him a game-time call over the past couple contests. That will remain the same Wednesday. If he's ultimately held out, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng will seemingly continue to garner additional run.

