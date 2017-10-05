Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Getting significant time off bench
Bjelica scored 11 points in 20 minutes and was 2-of-3 from three-point range in Wednesday's preseason win over Golden State in China.
After two games it looks like Bjelica may have more of a role off the bench than first thought after the T-Wolves acquired power forward Taj Gibson and shooting guard Jamal Crawford. With Gorgui Dieng coming off the bench at center, it sounds like head coach Tom Thibodeau wants to get Bjelica into the game in the second unit. Still, we'll need to see if that trend carries into the regular season.
