Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Heads back to bench Friday

Bjelica moved back to the second unit with the return of Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's 113-96 win over the Lakers, and he posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes.

As expected, Bjelica resumed a modest second-unit role, which caused his overall production to take a dip. The third-year guard should see a similar workload over the last two games of the season, although even slightly improved shooting compared to what he displayed Friday would certainly lead to a better all-around line.