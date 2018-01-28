Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Heads back to bench

Bjelica, with Jimmy Butler (knee) re-entering the starting five, will head to the bench for Saturday's game against the Nets.

As expected, Bjelica will head back to a reserve role with Butler back in the fold. Bjelica has averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds across 33.4 minutes in four starts with Butler sidelined, but his numbers may regress closer to his usual 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 13.5 minutes with Butler back.