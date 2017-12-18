Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Likely a week away from return
Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Bjelica (foot) is "probably a week or so" away from playing in games, Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Minnesota had listed Bjelica as questionable heading into Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, but it sounds like the reserve forward is still due to miss a few more games with the left foot sprain. Bjelica, who has been out for nearly a month with the injury, will offer the Timberwolves some much-needed outside shooting off the bench once he's cleared to play again.
