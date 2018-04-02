Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Modest contributions in Sunday's loss

Bjelica tallied seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.

Bjelica's offensive downturn continued Sunday, as he's now been held scoreless or put up single-digit point totals in five of the last seven games. That drop has unsurprisingly been correlated to some spotty shooting, as the third-year wing has put up success rates of 33.3 percent or lower in all of those contests. He continues to offer steady contributions in rebounds and steals in particular, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to count on him during the fantasy postseason in terms of offensive production.