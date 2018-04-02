Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Modest contributions in Sunday's loss
Bjelica tallied seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.
Bjelica's offensive downturn continued Sunday, as he's now been held scoreless or put up single-digit point totals in five of the last seven games. That drop has unsurprisingly been correlated to some spotty shooting, as the third-year wing has put up success rates of 33.3 percent or lower in all of those contests. He continues to offer steady contributions in rebounds and steals in particular, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to count on him during the fantasy postseason in terms of offensive production.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills the box score Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores career-high 30 points•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 45 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Strong on boards in Thursday's loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...