Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win

Bjelica recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during a 116-111 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Bjelica was excellent in Tuesday's win as he fell just two rebounds and three assists shy of a triple-double. It also marked his fourth straight game of scoring in double figures. Bjelica is getting hot with Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined. Over the last five games, he's averaging 15.4 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game.