Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out again Monday vs. Grizzlies

Bjelica (foot) will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica is slated to sit out a seventh straight game, with his next opportunity to play coming on Wednesday against the Clippers. Following Wednesday's contest, the Timberwolves don't play until Sunday, so it's certainly possible Bjelica is held out once again, which would give him nearly a week to continue to recover. With Bjelica out, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng will continue to take on the power forward workload.