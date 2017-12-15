Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out another week
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Bjelica (foot) is likely still a week away from returning, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Bjelica has missed the last 10 games due to the foot sprain and appears poised to miss at least another three-to-four depending on how he progresses over the next week. Look to Bjelica to potentially return for next Saturday's game in Phoenix.
