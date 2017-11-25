Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Friday with foot sprain
Bjelica won't play during Friday's game against the Heat due to a left mid-foot sprain.
Bjelica has been seeing significant run with the Timberwolves this season, posting 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds across 15.3 minutes per game. In his absence, Gorgui Dieng could see extended run. Bjelica should be considered day-to-day after Friday until further notice.
