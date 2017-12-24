Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Saturday
Bjelica (foot) will miss Saturday's game against the Suns.
Bjelica hasn't played since Nov. 22 and now his next chance to return will be Christmas Day against the Lakers.
