Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Sunday vs. Clippers

Bjelica (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica is slated to miss a sixth straight game Sunday, as he continues to deal with a sprained left foot. The Timberwolves haven't provided any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward, with his next opportunity to see the floor coming on Monday against the Grizzlies. Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng should handle the bulk of the power forward minutes.