Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Wednesday vs. Clippers
Bjelica (foot) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Bjelica is currently traveling with the team, but will remain sidelined Wednesday and should continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. His next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Mavericks, which will give Bjelica roughly four days for further rest and recovery. Look for Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng to field the power forward minutes.
