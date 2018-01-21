Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Picks up start Saturday
Bjelica will start Saturday against the Raptors.
Bjelica will pick up his first start of the season with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Jamal Crawford (toe) both unavailable for Saturday's tilt. The forward, who is averaging 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game this season, should be in line for a significantly increased workload Saturday with the Timberwolves short on regular rotation players.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ejected in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ends shooting slump•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles with shot in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't have restrictions going forward•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns from foot injury•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns for Christmas Day•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...