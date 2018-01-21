Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Picks up start Saturday

Bjelica will start Saturday against the Raptors.

Bjelica will pick up his first start of the season with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Jamal Crawford (toe) both unavailable for Saturday's tilt. The forward, who is averaging 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game this season, should be in line for a significantly increased workload Saturday with the Timberwolves short on regular rotation players.