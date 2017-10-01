Play

Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 20 minutes in preseason debut

Bjelica scored three points with four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers.

Bjelica underwent foot surgery in late March and was eased into action early in training camp. It looks like he's back to full strength and ready for the start of the regular season. However, the club has a lot of depth in the frontcourt, likely leading to limited minutes for him when the regular season rolls around.

