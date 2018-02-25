Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 32 minutes in start

Bjelica had eight points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 victory over the Bulls.

Bjelica predictably received the start after Jimmy Butler (knee) was ruled out for the foreseeable future. While Bjelica saw a nice increase in playing time, it appears the slack will be picked up by a number of players. Given that it will be a group effort, Bjelica is going to have limited upside, with the occasional big game. He is worth a look if you have a spot on the end of your bench as a player who can provide some three-point shooting to go along with rebounds.