Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 45 minutes in loss
Bjelica collected 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Utah.
Bjelica saw a career-high 45 minutes of action Friday but failed to accommodate with any spectacular production. The fact that his output was so low in such a vast amount of minutes demonstrates that his value is somewhat capped. He is going to be seeing plenty of court time until Jimmy Butler (knee) returns but he still remains more of a deep league option.
