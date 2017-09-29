Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Questionable for Saturday's preseason opener

Bjelica (foot) feels 'healthy' and 'well' but needs to confer with the team's training staff before determining if he will play Saturday's against the Lakers during the preseason opener, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica has been working his way back from foot surgery, which he underwent in March. While it sounds like he's near full strength, the team's training staff will ultimately determine if he should play Saturday.