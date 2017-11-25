Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns

Bjelica (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica is nursing a left foot sprain, which kept him out of Friday's game against Miami. More word on his availability should arrive after Sunday's morning shootaround. In his absence, Taj Gibson saw 37 minutes, while Gorgui Dieng received 16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop