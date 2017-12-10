Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Remains out Sunday
Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Bjelica (foot) will not play Sunday against the Mavericks, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bjelica will miss a ninth straight contest as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left foot. He'll continue to be monitored on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to return to action coming Tuesday against Philadelphia. In the meantime, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng will continue to pick up power forward minutes in his absence.
