Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Remains without timetable for return
Bjelica (foot) remains without a timetable for a return, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports. "We don't want to put a timetable on it," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We thought it would be sooner, but when he's healthy, he's healthy. We don't want to go back and forth with it. He has ramped it up conditioning-wise, so that's a good sign. He's a little better."
Bjelica continues to work his way back from a sprained right foot and while coach Thibideau indicated that he's ramped up his conditioning of late, it still sounds as if Bjelica is going to miss a few more games at least. Until Bjelica is back to participating in full-contact practices, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming, though more updates should be provided as he continues to up his participation over the next week or two.
