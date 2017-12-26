Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns for Christmas Day

Bjelica (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica will be returning after not playing since Nov. 22 while dealing with a left foot sprain. Prior to the injury, Bjelica was averaging 16 minutes per game in November.

