Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns for Christmas Day
Bjelica (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bjelica will be returning after not playing since Nov. 22 while dealing with a left foot sprain. Prior to the injury, Bjelica was averaging 16 minutes per game in November.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Could play Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Likely a week away from return•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Upgraded to questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out another week•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Will not play Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...