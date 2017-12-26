Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns from foot injury
Bjelica scored one point with two rebounds in six minutes in Monday's win over the Lakers.
Bejelica returned after missing 15 games due to a left mid-foot sprain and looked rusty. Although head coach Tom Thibodeau rarely gives significant minutes to his bench, Bejelica was on the cusp of getting more playing time due to his three-point shooting before his injury.
