Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to practice

Bjelica (foot) returned to practice Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He did well. He did contact. He did almost everything today," said head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Bjelica underwent surgery back in March to address a break in his left foot and was limited to non-contact work in the weeks leading up to training camp. He'll likely be eased back into action during practice and preseason games, but this is a positive sign that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.