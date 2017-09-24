Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to practice
Bjelica (foot) returned to practice Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He did well. He did contact. He did almost everything today," said head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Bjelica underwent surgery back in March to address a break in his left foot and was limited to non-contact work in the weeks leading up to training camp. He'll likely be eased back into action during practice and preseason games, but this is a positive sign that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Still limited, going through non-contact drills•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Will undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out for season with foot injury•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Sports walking boot, MRI on tap•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Leaves Wednesday's game with ankle injury•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...