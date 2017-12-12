Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out against Philadelphia
Bjelica (foot) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bjelica has missed the last nine games due to a foot injury. According to coach Tom Thibodeau, there is currently no timetable for Bjelica's return. During the 29-year-old's absence, Anthony Brown will likely see a slight increase in playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Remains out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out again Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...