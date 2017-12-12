Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out against Philadelphia

Bjelica (foot) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bjelica has missed the last nine games due to a foot injury. According to coach Tom Thibodeau, there is currently no timetable for Bjelica's return. During the 29-year-old's absence, Anthony Brown will likely see a slight increase in playing time.

