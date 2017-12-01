Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out Friday vs. OKC
Bjelica (foot) will not play Friday against the Thunder, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Bjelica has been questionable on a game-to-game basis for the last week-plus, but he'll miss a fifth straight game Friday as he continues to battle a sprained left foot. Consider the 29-year-old questionable for Sunday night's home matchup with the Clippers.
