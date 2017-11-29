Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Wizards
Bjelica (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Bjelica attempted to test out the foot during pregame warmups Tuesday, but ultimately didn't feel healthy enough to take the court and will miss a third straight contest. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans, though considering it's the second night of a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he remains sidelined. With Bjelica out, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng should see increased roles in the frontcourt.
