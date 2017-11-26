Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out vs. Suns
Bjelica (foot) will not play Sunday against Phoenix, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
There was a slight chance Bjelica would be able to return from a sprained foot, but coach Tom Thibodeau noted that the 29-year-old needed to get his wind back after missing Friday's loss to the Heat. Consider Bjelica day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's home matchup with Washington.
