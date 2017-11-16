Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win
Bjelica scored 11 points with four rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and was 1-of-2 from three-point range in 22 minutes in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Bjelica continues his three-point prowess as he's shooting 52.9 percent from behind the arc. He also contributed across the board with a decent defensive effort as well. It would seem just a matter of time until he starts getting more consistent time off the bench.
