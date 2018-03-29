Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 14 points Wednesday

Bjelica scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go with six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 win against Atlanta.

After back-to-back games in which he scored a combined five points on 14.2 percent shooting, Bjelica responded with an efficient 14 points Wednesday. Shooting 75.0 percent on eight shots, the forward scored in double figures for the eighth time since joining the starting lineup 13 games ago. However, over his last six games, Bjelica has been hit or miss offensively. While he did score in double figures in three games during this span, Bjelica also shot 3-of-20 for 15.0 percent in the three games in which he scored between zero and five points. As of late, consistent scoring has not been apart of Bjelica's game.