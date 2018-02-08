Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss
Bjelica contributed five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Bjelica is averaging 15.5 minutes per game over the last six contests since returning to a reserve role. He has not scored in double figures once during this recent stretch, though he has at least been providing fairly well-rounded stats. With that being said, barring a blockbuster trade or injuries to the frontcourt that open up time, it's doubtful that Bjelica will be able to carve out enough of a role to attain relevance outside of the deepest leagues.
