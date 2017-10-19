Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss

Bjelica scored nine points with three rebounds and was 1-of-2 from three-point range over 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.

Bjelica provided a spark on offense off the bench and looks to have a significant role with the second unit. He'll likely need to be proficient with his three-point shot to increase his minutes.

