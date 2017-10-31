Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores nine points off bench

Bjelica scored nine points with two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes in Monday's win at Miami.

Bjelica's role off the bench may be limited to 15 or so minutes, but he continues to show a spark that could lead to a larger presence if a starter gets hurt. He's averaging 18.3 minutes, 9.3 points and 3.0 three pointers made in his last four games.

