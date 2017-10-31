Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores nine points off bench
Bjelica scored nine points with two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes in Monday's win at Miami.
Bjelica's role off the bench may be limited to 15 or so minutes, but he continues to show a spark that could lead to a larger presence if a starter gets hurt. He's averaging 18.3 minutes, 9.3 points and 3.0 three pointers made in his last four games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Getting significant time off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 20 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Will play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Questionable for Saturday's preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to practice•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...