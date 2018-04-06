Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid all-around line in loss
Bjelica mustered 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Nuggets.
It could well have been Bjelica's last run with the starting five for what's left of the regular season, as Jimmy Butler (knee) -- who was already cleared to play Thursday but never saw the floor -- could potentially make a return Friday against the Lakers. He turned in another solid all-around stat line Thursday, as has often been his trademark during his extended starting tenure. If he indeed does move back to the second unit for the remaining three games of the season, Bjelica's production will naturally see a significant downturn.
