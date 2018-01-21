Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid in rare start

Bjelica, who picked up his first start of the season in Sunday's 115-109 win over the Raptors, produced eight points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes.

The third-year forward's minutes were easily a season high, as playing time has often been at a premium during a season in which he's averaging career-low 13.9 minutes. Bjelica is shooting a career-best 50.7 percent however, a figure that includes a high-water mark of 45.3 percent from behind the arc. The floor-spacing big man is capable of offering some production in the categories of scoring, shooting and rebounding for those desperate for help in very deep formats, but his overall fantasy value figures to remain decidedly capped as long as limited minutes remain the norm.