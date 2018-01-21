Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid in rare start
Bjelica, who picked up his first start of the season in Sunday's 115-109 win over the Raptors, produced eight points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes.
The third-year forward's minutes were easily a season high, as playing time has often been at a premium during a season in which he's averaging career-low 13.9 minutes. Bjelica is shooting a career-best 50.7 percent however, a figure that includes a high-water mark of 45.3 percent from behind the arc. The floor-spacing big man is capable of offering some production in the categories of scoring, shooting and rebounding for those desperate for help in very deep formats, but his overall fantasy value figures to remain decidedly capped as long as limited minutes remain the norm.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ejected in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Ends shooting slump•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles with shot in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't have restrictions going forward•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns from foot injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...