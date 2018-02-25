Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting Saturday
Bjelica will draw the start for Saturday's contest against the Bulls in the wake of Jimmy Butler's meniscus injury, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bjelica will presumably start in Butler's stead for as long as he remains sidelined. Bjelica proved to have significant fantasy value when Butler missed four games at the end of January, averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.5 minutes.
