Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Strong on boards in Thursday's loss
Bjelica managed eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bjelica continues to offer solid complementary production alongside the high-usage trio of Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Moreover, with Taj Gibson exiting Thursday's contest early due to a hip bruise, Bjelica took on an even bigger rebounding responsibility than usual, which led to a season-high number of boards. The 29-year-old should continue rewarding fantasy owners in deeper season-long formats and daily league players with serviceable scoring and rebounding contributions while Jimmy Butler (knee) remains sidelined, although his offensive production is bound to fluctuate given the caliber of scorers he shares the floor with.
