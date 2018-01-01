Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles with shot in Sunday's win
Bjelica scored four points with two rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pacers, but was just 2-of-11 from the field and missed all three three-point shots.
Bjelica has struggled since returning from a foot injury that kept him out for a month. He's 2-of-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in his last four games. He'll need to find his three-point shot again to get any minutes off the bench.
