Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win

Bjelica did not score and was 0-for-3 from the field in eight minutes in Wednesday's win over Orlando.

Bjelica had an off night as he was 0-for-2 from three-point range and struggled on the defensive end. He's among the league leaders in three-point percentage, but he'll need to avoid games like this to get more than ten minutes per game off the bench.

