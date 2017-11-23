Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win
Bjelica did not score and was 0-for-3 from the field in eight minutes in Wednesday's win over Orlando.
Bjelica had an off night as he was 0-for-2 from three-point range and struggled on the defensive end. He's among the league leaders in three-point percentage, but he'll need to avoid games like this to get more than ten minutes per game off the bench.
