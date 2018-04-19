Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Surprising team-high scoring total

Bjelica managed 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

With the Timberwolves down by a sizable margin the second half, head coach Tom Thibodeau curtailed his starter's minutes and gave his bench some extra run. Bjelica parlayed the opportunity into a team-high scoring total following a scoreless effort over a scant six minutes in Game 1 of the series. Despite the uptick in playing time Wednesday, Bjelica remains a highly risky play from game to game during the series, given that postseason rotations are usually much tighter than what Minnesota's was in Game 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories