Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Surprising team-high scoring total
Bjelica managed 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
With the Timberwolves down by a sizable margin the second half, head coach Tom Thibodeau curtailed his starter's minutes and gave his bench some extra run. Bjelica parlayed the opportunity into a team-high scoring total following a scoreless effort over a scant six minutes in Game 1 of the series. Despite the uptick in playing time Wednesday, Bjelica remains a highly risky play from game to game during the series, given that postseason rotations are usually much tighter than what Minnesota's was in Game 2.
