Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Bjelica (foot) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Bjelica reportedly traveled with the team to Los Angeles, which is encouraging in itself, but it's still unlikely he makes his return following a seven-game absence. Look for a final determination on his availability to made right before tip off, though if he's out as expected, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng should handle the power forward minutes.
