Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Upgraded to questionable Monday
Bjelica (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Coach Tom Thibodeau mentioned Friday that Bjelica was likely going to miss another week, so despite being upgraded to questionable, there's a good chance Bjelica is ultimately held out. Still, it's encouraging news for his overall recovery, as this likely means a return is forthcoming. Look for another update after Monday's morning shootaround.
