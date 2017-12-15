Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Will not play Thursday vs. Kings
Although active, Bjelica (foot) will not play Thursday against the Kings.
Bjelica has missed the past 10 games due to a sprained foot, but the decision to list him as active Thursday night may be a sign that the forward is very close to a return. His next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday when the Timberwolves take on the Suns.
