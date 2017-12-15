Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Will not play Thursday vs. Kings

Although active, Bjelica (foot) will not play Thursday against the Kings.

Bjelica has missed the past 10 games due to a sprained foot, but the decision to list him as active Thursday night may be a sign that the forward is very close to a return. His next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday when the Timberwolves take on the Suns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop